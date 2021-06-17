U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 9.6%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price fell 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 16,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,261,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

