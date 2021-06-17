Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51. Ube Industries has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.