Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 991.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Ubiquiti worth $38,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $306.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.80. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

