UBS Group AG Has $15.13 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

