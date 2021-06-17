UBS Group AG Purchases 39,603 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,603 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 210,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 74,492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 959,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after buying an additional 121,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $62.89.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

