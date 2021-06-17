UBS Group AG Sells 13,256 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Alliant Energy worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

