UChain (UCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,813.06

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One UChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a total market capitalization of $20,813.06 and $3.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UChain

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

