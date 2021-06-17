UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

UDR has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NYSE:UDR remained flat at $$49.21 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,360,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,379. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

