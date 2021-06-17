UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,396 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of UFP Industries worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of UFPI traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,166. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.