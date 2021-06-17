UGAS Reaches Market Cap of $2.31 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $552,517.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.00768135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042477 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

