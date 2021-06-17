UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 42,002,265 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £23.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

