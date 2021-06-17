Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Market Capitalization Hits $1.44 Million (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003792 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $3,186.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00141259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00179745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.00895167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.51 or 0.99999705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

