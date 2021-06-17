Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $230,507.98 and $1,893.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00141259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00179745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.00895167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.51 or 0.99999705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars.

