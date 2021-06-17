UNICORN Token Price Reaches $0.0006 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $64,365.64 and $22.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001307 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 125.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

