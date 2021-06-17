Unilever (LON:ULVR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,382 ($57.25). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,347 ($56.79), with a volume of 2,417,068 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULVR. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,224.49. The company has a market capitalization of £113.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

About Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

