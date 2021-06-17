Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Unilever by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

