Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 127,708 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.0% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $197,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $162.13 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

