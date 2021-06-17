Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $162.13 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

