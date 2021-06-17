united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Has $67.72 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 18.8% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $74.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,489.92. 291,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,302.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
