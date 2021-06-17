united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Has $67.72 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 18.8% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $74.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,489.92. 291,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,302.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

