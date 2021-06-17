United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.080-3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 45,163,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,728,553. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.70.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

