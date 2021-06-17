United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. United States Steel also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $3.080-3.080 EPS.

Shares of X traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 44,848,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,731,201. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.70.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

