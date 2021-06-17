Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Display worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $211.27 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.45.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

