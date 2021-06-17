Upfiring 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,639.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $3,639.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00187608 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.66 or 0.00625584 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.