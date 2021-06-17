Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 232,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

