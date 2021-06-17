Uptrennd Price Tops $0.0006 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $255,290.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

