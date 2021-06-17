Uquid Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $219.11 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $219.11 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $21.91 or 0.00057743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00061243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.42 or 0.00767972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00084270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

