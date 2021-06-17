Uquid Coin Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $21.91 or 0.00057743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $219.11 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00061243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.42 or 0.00767972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00084270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.