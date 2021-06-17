Urus Price Down 9.6% This Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Urus has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $959,296.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Urus has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $11.11 or 0.00029505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00060983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00765958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042321 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

