USDJ Market Capitalization Reaches $14.84 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00141761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00181096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.18 or 0.00912286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,988.26 or 1.00110369 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.