UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.41. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 41,788 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of UTStarcom by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of UTStarcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

