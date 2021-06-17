V-ID (VIDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00061008 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003891 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024108 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00762151 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00083637 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042194 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
