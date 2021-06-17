Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VHI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,493. The firm has a market cap of $704.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valhi has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Valhi by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

