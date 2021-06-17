Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Reduced by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.23 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43.

