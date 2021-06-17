Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) is Select Asset Management & Trust’s 4th Largest Position

Select Asset Management & Trust increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 212.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.6% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Select Asset Management & Trust owned about 0.29% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 158,060 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.12. 11,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,486. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $89.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

