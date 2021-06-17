Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 13.6% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust owned 0.49% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.80. 2,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,415. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

