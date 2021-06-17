Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 14.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $130,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $219.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,208. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $221.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

