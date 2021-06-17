Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,701,000.

VTI stock opened at $219.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $151.35 and a one year high of $221.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

