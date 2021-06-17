Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 58,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 159,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75.

About Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

