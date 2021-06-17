VAULT (VAULT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,359.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $3,359.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00014083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00140315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00178989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.18 or 0.00911523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,618.83 or 0.99918528 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,936 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

