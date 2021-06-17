Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,529 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $49,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,148 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $85,113.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $297.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.06 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

