Veles (VLS) Market Cap Hits $102,031.39

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $102,031.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.87 or 0.06144989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $608.94 or 0.01569037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00437273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00143654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00721080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00421411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00366522 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,680 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,009 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.