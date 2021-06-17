Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Trading Down 8.8%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares were down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 5,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

