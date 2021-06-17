VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.71. VEON shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 41,373 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.6% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VEON by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after buying an additional 14,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VEON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 1,537,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VEON by 1,331.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 8,185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of VEON by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 840,483 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

