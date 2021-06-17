Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 6.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.73. Approximately 26,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 930,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

