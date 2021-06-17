VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.80. VEREIT reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Norges Bank bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth about $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

