Verge (XVG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.77 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $450.13 million and $15.77 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.53 or 0.00435237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

