Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells $161,910.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard N. Nottenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. 581,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 201.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 312,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 8,137.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 129,629 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

