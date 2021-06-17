Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of VET stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,434,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

