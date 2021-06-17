Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VET. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.77.

VET traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,880. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.81 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.4591378 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

