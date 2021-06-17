Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $34.62 million and approximately $76,106.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,712.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.06 or 0.06234112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.23 or 0.01573009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00438769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00145249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.25 or 0.00713956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00429667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00373050 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,503,647 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

